Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Model Body In A Red Bikini

The Victoria's Secret model sizzled as she sat in a skimpy red bikini.

Candice Swanepoel looked every inch the supermodel in a stunning new bikini snap posted to social media this week. The beauty showed off a brand new look from her swimwear line, Tropic of C, in a snap posted to the account’s official Instagram account on February 14 which showed her as she flashed a whole lot of skin in a red two-piece.

The model – who’s best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret after becoming an Angel a decade ago – looked seriously stunning as she struck a pose in the fun and stylish design, which was made up of a red and black tie-dye print.

The photo, which was surely a Valentine’s Day treat for Tropic of C’s followers, showed the gorgeous mom of two as she threw her head back and gave her long blond hair a swish while sitting down in her fun bikini look.

The star’s swimwear was made up of a balconette-style top with thicker straps over both of her shoulders.

She paired that with some pretty skimpy bikini bottoms in the same tie-dye print which were high-waisted and stretched upwards to cover her bellybutton. The bottoms were also very high-waisted and were cut well above the hip to ensure that her toned model legs looked extra long.

Candice – who recently showed off a stylish and sustainable bikini made from recycled plastic bottles – sat on a wooden bench in front of a stone wall as she posed barefoot for the camera with her legs apart and just her tiptoes on the floor.

She proudly flaunted her very toned middle in the bikini look and bent both of her elbows to put her hands up towards her face and her textured hair.

Candice looked up towards the sky with a slight smile on her face and her eyes closed. She accessorized her two-piece with gold jewelry, including dangling earrings and a chunky chain bracelet on her left wrist.

In the caption of the new upload, Tropic of C confirmed that the lingerie and swimwear model wore the ajuma top and the sana bottom, both in the color mystic red. The stylish two-piece look is set to be available to buy soon.

“In love with this set,” one fan commented on the photo with an eye heart emoji.

“This is [fire],” another person said.

“A goddess,” a third Instagram user wrote of Candice.

The 31-year-old beauty officially launched Tropic of C back in 2018 and has regularly been spotted modeling chic bikinis and swimsuits from the line on Instagram ever since.

One recent snap showed the stunner as she laid on her back on a deck by a body of water in a skin-tight swimsuit that perfectly showcased her jaw dropping curves.