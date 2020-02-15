Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Enviable Curves In Sexy Lingerie For Valentine’s Day

Pamela Alexandra celebrated Valentine’s Day by taking to her Instagram account to tease her followers with a couple of sexy lingerie snaps.

In the two-photo post, the model poses against a white marble sink in a bathroom as she shows off her racy attire for the day. In the first snap, the 31-year-old shows off the black, lace top that includes half cups, pushing up her cleavage and leaving little to the imagination. She pairs the bra with v-shaped matching lingerie bottoms that feature the same black lace pattern and add a touch of glam with silver studs along the bikini line.

Pamela poses with one leg crossed over the other, showing off her enviable curves while her slim waist and tummy are left exposed for her followers to see. She sports a white robe in addition to the lingerie, left open in the front to ensure that not much is kept hidden. She wears her long brown tresses straight and parted down the middle, letting her hair flow down her shoulders, chest, and back. The model finishes the look with a touch of black mascara, eyeliner, blush, and glossy lips as she gazes unsmiling towards the camera. She accessorizes with a silver pendant necklace and silver bracelet.

The only difference in the second photo is that the model is flashing her famous bright-white smile for the photographer instead of the unsmiling, sultry gaze she shoots in the first one. As she smiles, Pamela appears more relaxed and open.

In the caption, the model explains the difference in her facial expression between the first and second photo, telling her fans that the first photo shows her face before she opens her Valentine’s Day presents while the second is the after shot. She adds a couple of laughing face emoji before wishing her followers a Happy Valentine’s Day and following up with a red heart.

As is typical with Pamela’s Instagram photos, her 3.2 million followers loved the most recent post. They left over 80,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments in the first 12 hours of being posted, gushing over her enviable figure and wishing her a Happy Valentine’s Day as well.

“Ur trying to break the internet,” one follower joked.

“Oh wow. Perfection,” another social media user commented.

“My dream woman. Pamela you’re so incredibly beautiful,” one other fan chimed in, adding several fire and red heart emoji for emphasis.

The Instagram model is well-known for her almost-daily posts in which she enjoys flaunting her curves and exposing plenty of skin in skimpy outfits, lingerie, and bikinis. Earlier this week, she stunned in a tiny black dress that emphasized her busty chest.