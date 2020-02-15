Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share The Sweetest Moments From Their Love Story For Valentine’s Day

The superstar couple celebrated their love on Valentine's Day.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez paid tribute to their love on Valentine’s Day. The celebrity couple, who got engaged last March after two years of dating, each took to Instagram to post video montages of some sweet moments from their relationship.

Jennifer’s video included clips of the couple laughing, dancing, and spending time with their kids. The video included plenty of canoodling and kissing between the lovebirds, and it was set to the romantic Edith Piaf song “C’est L’Amour.”

JLo captioned her video by writing that Alex makes her heart “so full” and that he makes all her “biggest dreams come true.”

Alex’s video also included plenty of loving moments with his “macha.” From a backstage smooch to a cute cooking lesson to matching Christmas jammies, the adorable duo had everything covered.

In his caption, the former Yankees star wrote that his famous fiancée makes him a “better” person. He also called Jennifer a “champion and superstar” and noted what a great year they have already had.

In comments to Alex’s post, fans raved about the power couple and their amazing love story.

“Y’all are literally the best couple,” one fan wrote.

“You both are sooooo cute together,” another added.

“You made me cry watching this video. So happy for both of you,” a third fan wrote.

“I want me some love like that,” another chimed in.

Alex wasn’t kidding when he wrote that the couple has had a great year. While it’s only mid-February, the former MLP player has been by his fiancee’s side at the Golden Globes, where she was nominated for her supporting role in the movie Hustlers. Alex was also front and center at the Super Bowl in Miami, where his lady love headlined the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira.

Alex does not hold back when he talks about his love for his hard-working fiancée.

“She is really the hardest working human being I’ve ever met and she does everything with so much passion and love,” Alex told E! News earlier this year.

He joked that he thinks Jennifer sometimes thinks she’s still “back in the Bronx” with how much “passion and love” she has for everything she does.

Alex also revealed how the couple balances their busy work life with their blended family life. The baseball legend explained that he and JLo are always “considerate” of each other, and he noted that pretty much everything they do revolves around their kids.