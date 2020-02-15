Ashley Graham Sizzles In A Red Bikini For Valentine’s Day: ‘Treat Yourself’

The model wowed in a plunging red bikini at the beach.

New mom Ashley Graham spread a whole lot of Valentine’s Day love on February 14 as she slipped into a red-hot bikini. The gorgeous model wowed in a revealing bikini top in the new social media upload, which was made up of two photos that showed her as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the first Instagram snap, Ashley looked directly at the camera as she held a single red rose up to her face. The beauty placed the romantic flower on the right side of her face and had a coy smile as she posed.

Ashley showed a whole lot of skin in her sizzling swimwear look. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model revealed plenty of her décolletage in the plunging halterneck design, which was made up of fire engine red pieces of material that tied behind her neck and were held together by a thin string wrapped around her waist.

The beauty held the rose up with her right hand and wrapped her left arm around her middle.

In the second snap in the seriously sizzling two-photo upload, Ashley showed off her gorgeous megawatt smile as she looked off to the left with her eyes while still holding the rose up to her lips.

The star had her long, brunette hair flowing down her back and she rocked a pair of simple small gold hoop earrings in both ears.

She also accessorized with multiple necklaces draped around her neck. Ashley had several gold chains dangling down with two pendants, one gold and one turquoise.

Though she didn’t reveal where the snaps were taken, the star appeared to be posing at a tropical beach somewhere as the sand and ocean water could be seen out of focus in the background behind her.

But while she didn’t give away too much about her location, she did reveal that she was showing some skin in her bikini for Valentine’s Day in the caption, although she described the romantic holiday as “treat yourself day.”

She confirmed to her 10.3 million followers that her bikini was from Swimsuits for All, while the model also revealed that the snaps were taken before she gave birth to her son, Isaac, last month.

“Sexy mamma!” one fan commented on the snap.

“Omg I love this photo yes girl yes #beautifulsexy,” a second person wrote, along with an eye heart, a red love heart, and a fire emoji.

Another told Ashley, “Red is totally ur color.”

The upload – which was her first since a snap she shared earlier this week that showed her breastfeeding her newborn son – has received more than 343,000 likes since she first shared it to her account.