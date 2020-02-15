Ashley Alexiss Stuns In Wedding Dress As She Wishes Happy Valentine’s Day To Her Husband Travis Yohe

Ashley Alexiss took to popular social media site Instagram on Valentine’s Day to post a sweet photo of her and her husband Travis Yohe.

The photo appears to be a throwback from their wedding day as the husband and wife are pictured in their wedding attire while traipsing through a garden. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stuns in her gorgeous gown, featuring a strapless neckline that pushes up her busty cleavage and a bodice that contours perfectly to her curves. The dress is decorated in floral lace designs and flows out into a large, poofy skirt that extends to the ground and behind her. Clinging to her small waist and curvy hips, the dress includes a tulle material around the skirt, similarly decorated with lace floral accents.

Ashley holds a bunched up bit of her wedding dress in one hand as she loops the other arm through her husband’s. She wears her long, wavy blonde tresses loose and flowing down her chest and back, accented with a glittery tiara and veil. Thick black mascara and eyeliner make her eyes pop while a generous coating of pink lipstick draws the eye to her lips. Ashley gazes off at a distant point with a slight smile on her face.

Travis, an entrepreneur, shoots an adoring gaze towards his newlywed as he holds up a black umbrella and is photographed mid-step. He wears a tailored gray suit, a white collared shirt, and black dress shoes while securing the model’s large white-rose bouquet in his other hand. A thick steel wedding band can be seen on his left hand in addition to a black and gold watch on his wrist. His beard is trimmed for the big day.

In the caption of the throwback snap, Ashley wishes her husband a Happy Valentine’s Day, adding that he’s the man who makes her rainy days better. She pens an additional message, writing directly to Travis as she tells him that he keeps her going and gives her more than she could ask for in a husband. Wrapping up the caption, she tells him that she loves him.

The model’s two million Instagram followers loved her sweet photo and message to her husband. They left dozens of comments filled with heart and heart-eyed emoji in addition to many compliments for Ashley and Travis. Some social media users even expressed their disappointment that Ashley was married, joking that they will never get a chance with her.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, Ashley! You and Travis are a handsome couple,” one of Ashley’s followers commented.