‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, February 14: Flo Encourages Wyatt To Do The Right Thing

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, February features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) at the design office. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) had just told her that he would always be her friend. But Sally did not respond to his statement, per She Knows Soaps. Instead she wanted to know why he was not with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Wyatt covered up his real reason for being at Forrester Creations by saying that he missed the fashion house.

Just then, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) entered the room and wanted to speak to Sally alone. She wanted to know if Sally had made an appointment with her doctor for a follow-up. Sally said that she didn’t see the point of making an appointment since she only had one month left to live. Katie urged Sally to fight because there was always hope. Katie would not leave until Sally called the doctor and confirmed her next visit.

Wyatt arrived home to Flo and told her that he needed to tell her something. Flo was shocked when Wyatt revealed that Sally was dying and only had one month to live. Wyatt became emotional and told Flo that he couldn’t let Sally go through this alone. Flo then encouraged Wyatt to do what he needed to do.

The soap opera also featured Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) who encouraged his son to look out for Douglas Forrester (Scott Clifton). He reminded Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that Douglas was also a Spencer and needed all the help he could get with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) as his father.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) then entered the room and agreed with Bill. She also felt that Liam was spending too much time with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Brooke felt that Thomas was spending too much time with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and that Liam needed to move out of the cliff house. Liam pointed out that the real issue was Thomas and that he needed to expose the designer’s motives.

In the meantime, Thomas asked Hope if there was any chance for them. But then Douglas and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) entered the room. Douglas ran into Hope’s arms and told her that he couldn’t wait to get back to her. Zoe invited Douglas to have some candy in a corner of the studio. Again, Thomas pointed out that the little boy would never love Zoe as much as he loved Hope.

Later that day, Liam arrived at Forrester Creations. He wasted no time in accusing Thomas of using Zoe to manipulate Hope and Douglas. Thomas thought that Liam should focus on Steffy and Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington). However, Liam remained adamant that Thomas was to leave Hope alone.