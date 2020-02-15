‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Stuns By Wearing A Hot Pink Bikini In The Snow For Valentine’s Day

Rachel revealed that she spent the romantic holiday snowboarding.

Brunette bombshell Rachel Bush had a special Valentine’s Day treat for her fans. The Maxim model’s latest social media upload combined one of the colors associated with the romantic holiday and one of the revealing swimsuits that her fans love seeing her wear. It also included a surprising icy twist.

On Friday, the voluptuous model took to Instagram to share the sizzling snapshot with her 1.2 million followers. Rachel was pictured rocking a hot pink bikini. Her swimsuit top had classic triangle cups that were straining to contain her voluptuous cleavage. The buxom beauty was spilling out of the sides of one of the adjustable cups, even though it had been stretched out to provide as much as coverage as possible.

Rachel’s loincloth-style bikini bottoms had two thin strings on both sides that had been pulled all the way up to the model’s waistline. This drew attention to the dramatic difference in size between her tiny waist and her curvy hips. The back of the bottoms wasn’t visible, but Rachel was showing off one side of her pert, round posterior. She was also flaunting her muscular thighs.

Rachel kept her enviable hourglass shape partially covered up with a large, cozy hooded coat. The jacket was lined with brown faux fur, and the hood was trimmed with tan fleece. Rachel was wearing the hood over her back-length dark hair, which tumbled down over her right shoulder. While Rachel’s outerwear looked warm, she was wearing it completely undone so that it provided little protection from the elements.

Rachel completed her outfit with a pair of tan snow boots with fleece lining and thick rubber soles. She needed to be rocking a pair of shoes with some grip because she was standing on a snow-covered mountainside. A few white aspen trees were visible in the background behind her.

Rachel had to use her hands to shield her eyes from the bright sun as she smiled at the camera.

Rachel revealed that she didn’t share her Valentine’s Day post until later in the day because she’d been busy snowboarding. According to her geotag, the photo was snapped in Snowmass Village, Colorado.

In the span of a few hours, Rachel’s daring choice of winter wear helped her rack up over 38,000 likes.

“I’m speechless I am completely out of words,” read one response to her Instagram post.

“Always in a bikini,” another fan wrote.

“Unicorn snow bunny. Absolutely stunning,” gushed a third admirer.

“I know you froze to death taking these for the gram and I love it,” read a fourth remark. “A true queen hahaha.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rachel was pictured rocking a different bikini in the snow in a set of photos that she uploaded on Thursday. She was wearing the same boots in those snaps, and she wasn’t wearing a coat.