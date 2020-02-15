‘The Flash’ Actor Rick Cosnett Comes Out As Gay On Instagram: ‘Hi Everyone, Dramatic Pause, I’m Gay’

Rick Cosnett, who previously starred the CW series, The Flash, came out as gay on Valentine’s Day in an Instagram video, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The actor filmed himself in a selfie-style video. He started by saying, “Hi everyone. Dramatic pause. I’m gay.”

The charming video continued with the Australian actor discussing why he felt it was important to come out publically. He talked about wanting to live his truth every day and find a way to battle the subconscious things in his mind that he has carried with him from his childhood and society.

He also commented that most people probably already knew about his sexuality anyway.

At the end of the clip, he joked about the fact he had a visible stye on his eye, saying it added to the overall “drama, of the whole thing.”

Within one day of sharing the video, Cosnett’s post earned over 44,000 views and greater than 1,000 comments. Dozens of his followers flocked to the actor’s comments section to show their support and tell him how proud they were of him deciding to come out publically. Multiple people even wrote that he had inspired them to take that step in their own lives, while others called him “brave” and congratulated him on taking this bold step forward.

“I can’t imagine the strength it took to post this. Thank you for sharing your truth! I hope this video touches that person who feels alone in this world. Keep living your truth and don’t allow anyone else to define that truth! #MuchLove,” wrote one follower.

“Live your truth fearlessly and with head held high!” said another fan, inserting a string of uplifting emoji to their remark.

“[Y]ou’re one of the good ones. love u,” wrote actress Candice Patton. Cosnett and Patton played love interests during the first season of The Flash.

“Love u so much Rick!!! So happy for u!!!!!” replied fellow gay actor Colton Haynes, who is best known for his work on shows like Teen Wolf and Arrow. He also added several loving emoji to his comment.

Danielle Panabaker, another one of Cosnett’s former co-stars from The Flash, also commented with a single red heart emoji on his post.

Several of the 36-year-old’s other famous colleagues like John Barrowman and Hugo Bonemer also liked and commented on the star’s latest Instagram share.

Cosnett has also recurred on shows like The Vampire Diaries and Quantico. Most recently, he appeared in a dual role in the Lifetime Movies Network film, The Wrong Husband.