Tana Mongeau Sizzles In Hot Pink Lingerie For Valentine’s Day Instagram Post

Tana Mongeau has been keeping her 5.1 million Instagram followers entertained with a ton of photos and videos lately and kept things rolling today with a Valentine’s Day-themed post. There were nine images in the series, many which showed the stunner rocking a hot pink lingerie set that likely caught many of her fans’ attention.

In the first photo, Tana sat with her back facing the camera while sitting in front of a vanity in a metal chair. She glanced over her right shoulder at the camera and her reflection was visible in the snap, which meant that she showed off two angles of her look.

The lingerie set consisted of a bra, thong, and a garter belt. The bra was lacy with an extra strap that hugged her cleavage and the back of her thong had a heart-shaped cutout.

The bombshell wore her hair in a casual side part with wavy locks that fell down to the middle of her back. The light streamed in from the window on the side and the sunlight lit up the front of the model.

The next photo of Tana in the lingerie was the third photo of the series, this time she sat on her side in a plush chair and held a bouquet of roses in her right hand. She played with a strand of her hair and gazed at the camera with a flirty pout.

In addition, the sixth snap showed her in the same chair, except she propped herself up more and glanced up towards the ceiling.

The last photo of the set was nearly identical to the first one except she gave a slightly different pout. And interspersed throughout the lingerie pics were shots of her in a houndstooth dress and a pink jacket with feathery accents. There was also one picture of her wearing a button-up pajama top with white and hearts on it.

The blonde’s followers took to the comments section to rush about her good looks.

“You look great,” raved a supporter.

“Single tana will always be the best tana,” wrote an admirer.

“DUDE THE THIRD PICTURE IS INSANE,” gushed a fan.

“Okay film queen,” complimented a fourth social media user.

In addition, Tana shared another lingerie photo set on February 1, except that time, it was anything but conventional. The bombshell was photographed with her eye makeup running and smeared, as she noted in the caption that she was dealing with a “mental breakdown.” She rocked a red lace bra, a thong, and a garter belt.