Jameela Jamil Fires Back At Tracie Egan Morrissey’s Munchausen Syndrome Theory, Labels Morrissey A ‘Stalker’

Jameela Jamil is defending herself against Brooklyn-based development executive Tracie Egan Morrissey who compiled an extensive conspiracy theory last week about Jamil potentially having Munchausen syndrome, reports Page Six.

Munchausen disorder is a mental illness in which a person deliberately pretends to be sick for attention. Morrissey compiled quotes from multiple interviews from the actress over the years into a compelling Instagram highlight that went viral on social media. Morrissey alleged that Jamil might be lying about various incidents.

The Good Place actress fired back at Morrissey earlier this week on Twitter, calling her a “weird, poorly researched stalker.”

She continued to defend herself on Twitter, stating that Morrissey was going out of her way to “kick a woman when she’s down.”

According to the article by Page Six, the conflict between the two women escalated and carried over into private messages. Morrissey posted them behind a paywall on her Patreon account. She alleges that Jamil was repeatedly messaging her about the incident.

The executive spoke with Page Six about the incident in a phone interview.

“Jameela has been publicly calling me a stalker and calling me a stalker in her DMs, but she sent me unsolicited DMs on two different social media platforms over the course of two days. All I did was look at publicity interviews [she did on various occasions] from my kitchen [and piece them on a timeline],” said Morrissey.

According to her, all she did was use information that was already available in the press and quotes that came directly from Jamil, saying, “If she wants to call those lies, that’s really telling.”

Not only did Morrissey speak on her conflict with the actress, but she also alleged that other people have stories regarding Jamil, but she hasn’t revealed any of her reported intel to the public.

Jamil’s long-time boyfriend, James Blake, came to his girlfriend’s defense earlier today with a lengthy message shared on his Twitter account.

I would have spoken on this earlier but Jameela asked me not to. Please read x pic.twitter.com/edpC3BRwd8 — James Blake (@jamesblake) February 14, 2020

He accused Morrissey of trying to make a profit off of “exploiting and gaslighting a young woman of colour with a chronic illness.” Blake specifically pointed out Morrissey’s usage of Patreon.

As for Jamil’s fans, many of them have been out in full force to support her on social media since the “theory” first went live.

This is not the first time that the actress has courted controversy. Last month, The Inquisitr reported that Jamil had criticized Khloe Kardashian for her continued promotion of weight loss shakes.