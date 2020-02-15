Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Pen Sweet Valentine’s Day Love Notes To Each Other

Jinger and Jeremy spend Valentine's Day together with Felicity.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are celebrating Valentin’s Day as a family of three and they seem to be enjoying every moment of it. In honor of the special day of love, the Counting On couple took to their separate Instagram accounts to pen short, but sweet notes to each other that has fans melting.

Jinger and Jeremy both sent out their posts around the same time on Friday evening. The Duggar son-in-law shared a family photo that was taken on Valentine’s Day as his lovely wife is holding a beautiful bouquet of pink and red roses in front of her, while their daughter Felicity is carrying a red rose in her hand. The 1-year-old is waving at the camera as the photo is being snapped. She was given the special flower by her daddy, as seen in the couple’s Instagram stories, along with hugs and kisses.

Felicity is wearing a cute outfit with hearts all over it and a red shirt underneath. Jeremy has on a bright red sweater with a blue shirt underneath. Jinger chose to wear a pink sweater for the occasion. Jeremy wished his ladies a happy Valentine’s Day and then admitted that he “doesn’t deserve them.”

Jinger Duggar’s picture was a bit more romantic that her hubby’s. Hers featured just her and Jeremy alone together in an embrace. They are sitting in the grass in front of a tree with the seminary student giving his wife a kiss on the head, while she has a contented smile on her face.

It appears that the photo may have been taken on another day, unless they changed their clothes for the special photo. Jeremy is wearing a pair of blue jeans and a blue shirt, while Jinger has on a dark blue top with blue pants. In the caption, she calls her husband her “forever Valentine” and lets him know how much she loves him.

Everyone loved the pics, but the focal point in both snapshots seems to be Jinger’s new shorter hair. She had some of her length chopped off and had her locks lightened up with more blonde highlights added in earlier this month. These new photos really shows off how much shorter it is and Duggar fans took to the comments to say how much they loved it.

“Jinger your new hair cute is so flattering!” one fan told her.

“Jinger’s hair looks great a little shorter! Beautiful family!!” another follower said.