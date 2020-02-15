Samantha Rayner Stuns In Neon Orange Lingerie On Instagram

Samantha Rayner has been posting a steady stream lately of bikini pics and snaps of her outfits to tantalize her 644,000 followers, but she kicked it up a notch with a new Instagram post today where she rocked neon lingerie. Although she didn’t mention Valentine’s Day in the caption, she held a rose in one hand and seemed to be commemorating the occasion.

The beauty posed on the corner of a white bed with her legs together, her right knee raised slightly as she propped herself up with her left arm. She pouted fiercely and held a rose with a long stem in her right hand.

The lingerie that she wore popped against her tanned body and consisted of a bra and bottoms. The bra had scalloped lace trim along her cleavage, and the thong had a thick side strap that rested on the top of her hips. Moreover, the tag revealed that the set was from PrettyLittleThing.

Her pose and ensemble put her toned body, tiny waist, and curvy hips on full display. Furthermore, her cleavage was hard to miss.

The stunner wore her hair in a heavy left part with her wavy locks brushed in front of her left shoulder. Her makeup application featured muted tones, including her glowing blush and light lipstick.

Samantha accessorized simply with sparkling stud earrings and a belly ring, keeping the attention focused on her incredible physique.

Behind her on the bed were multiple white pillows and beside it was a row of windows that glowed with the light from outside. At the same time, Samantha was well-lit in the shot, thanks to the flash that also made her skin looked flawless.

The bombshell’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new pic.

“You’re a different species woman,” raved a supporter.

“Oh what a vibe,” observed a second Instagram user.

“Gorggg love that color,” declared an admirer.

“Happy Valentine’s Day You are one unbelievably gorgeous little woman,” wrote a fan.

In addition, Samantha flaunted her figure in another post three days ago and rocked a lavender bikini while reclining on a lounge chair outside. She wore her hair down in a middle part and placed her left hand on her head, with her right hand placed by her top. She bent her left knee and extended her other leg in front of her, gazing into the distance to the right. Behind her were a column and a leafy green plant.