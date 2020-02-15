Lyna Perez Wears A Thong Made Of Rose Petals For Sizzling Bathtub Pic On Instagram

Lyna Perez has been keeping her 4.7 million Instagram followers on their toes with a ton of eye-catching bikini pics and videos lately, but took things to a new level with her newest bathtub pic. The bombshell was snapped in a thong made of red rose petals for the sizzling Valentine’s Day-themed post.

There were two photos in the set, and the stunner kicked things off with a shot of her sitting on the edge of a white tub with her feet in the water. Lyna appeared to be completely nude, save for the rose petals that she placed strategically on her figure. She placed one on her chest like pasties and sported a thong made of petals.

She placed her hands on her knees and glanced over her left shoulder with a coy expression on her face, her lips slightly parted.

Lyna wore her hair up in a casual high ponytail, and she wore her bangs down which framed her face. Her locks had luxurious curls and blond highlights throughout. Her makeup application included dark mascara, shimmery gold eyeshadow, and pink lipstick.

The bathtub water was completely covered in red rose petals, while the wall behind her had a marbled design. The lighting in the bathroom left the sensation’s skin looking flawless and gave her face a particular glow.

The second snap was similar, except that time, Lyna leaned forward slightly and curved her back while placing her hands in between her legs. Her pose put her sideboob on display and emphasized her curvy booty. The model smiled widely, tilting her head to the left and glancing toward the ground.

Lyna’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new share with plenty of people taking part in the contest that she described in the caption.

“Crazy how good looking you are,” declared an admirer.

“Hottest woman in the world,” complimented a supporter.

“Your beauty is magical,” gushed a third social media user.

“You have a happy face,” observed a fan.

In addition, Lyna shared another sizzling snap on January 31 where she flaunted her booty in a thong and showed off her sideboob. That time, she posed outside on a patio against a glass railing and rocked a pair of white bikini bottoms. She wore her hair down with luxurious curls that cascaded down to her waist, looking over her right shoulder at the camera with a provocative expression on her face.