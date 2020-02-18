Drew Carey Talks About Ex-Fiancé Amie Harwick’s Death As ‘Price Is Right’ Halts Production In Wake Of Tragedy

Drew Carey lost his former fiance, Dr. Amie Harwick, on Saturday in what appears to have been an act of murder. After two days of knowing the Hollywood-based sex therapist had died, Carey issued a statement about the tragedy, according to TMZ.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” said the Price is Right host.

“She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist.”

The 61-year-old celebrity stated that because of his former girlfriend’s death, he is “overcome with grief,” adding a message of thanks to his fans in his statement. He said that he did so for giving privacy to him and all others “who loved Amie” while they worked to process “this tragic situation.”

TMZ also announced that The Price Is Right will be taking some time off. The brief hiatus had been determined due to “fallout” from Harwick’s “shocking murder.” TMZ‘s sources stated that the game show would not be shot for the remainder of the week, even though the program had been scheduled to tape fresh episodes tomorrow as well as on Wednesday. Those who had tickets to be part of the audience reportedly received emails on Monday morning explaining the unthinkable situation.

Amie and Drew’s close relationship started sometime in 2017. The couple was initially caught on camera in June of that year, with the resulting photo being shared on The Price Is Right host’s Instagram account, according to The Inquisitr via Fox News.

The twosome enjoyed a one-year relationship, becoming engaged in February of 2018. However, the former Playboy model and the television personality broke up that November in a split that seemed to come out of the blue, according to the Fox News source.

Meanwhile, Carey has not been updating his Instagram account in recent weeks. However, fans flocked to his most current post showing Seattle’s iconic Space Needle to offer their condolences about his former fiance.

“Sorry for your loss, Drew. Thinking of you during this difficult time,” stated one caring follower, who added a pink heart and a praying hands emoji.

“I’m sorry for your loss. Sending love from Cleveland to you and Amie’s family,” said another Instagram user, who added the hashtag, “Gone but never forgotten.”

By way of background, Carey’s former fiance was allegedly killed after Gareth Pursehouse, her ex-boyfriend, was said to have caused 38-year-old Harwick to fall from a balcony on the third floor of her Hollywood Hills home following an altercation between the two parties.

Pursehouse had been arrested in Playa Del Rey, an L.A. neighborhood about 19 miles across town from Harwick’s Hollywood Hills home, on Saturday afternoon. The 41-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, as stated in a release from the Los Angeles Police Department who announced that there was the possibility of forced entry into her house prior to Harwick’s fall.

After that, Harwick was deemed “gravely injured” and “unresponsive.” She consequently died once she reached the closest hospital.