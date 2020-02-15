Ukrainian ‘Playboy’ Model Elena Romanova Flaunts Assets In Skimpy Lingerie On Instagram

Ukrainian Playboy model Elena Romanova, who is famous for her skin-baring pics on social media, recently took to her Instagram page and stopped her 1.2 million followers in their tracks with a hot lingerie snapshot.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a nude-colored lingerie set that allowed her to show off her amazing body, particularly a glimpse of her perky breasts and her taut stomach. To complement her risque lingerie set, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup.

The application included an ivory foundation, a tinge of nude blusher, a nude-pink shade of lipstick, multi-colored eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. She straightened her blond tresses and wore them down, allowing strands of hair to fall freely over her shoulders and ample bosoms. To keep it simple, the model ditched accessories.

For the picture, she stood in a nondescript location, held her garter belt, lifted her chin, looked straight into the camera and parted her lips.

The stunner, who is a WBFF pro model, included a long caption with her picture in which she thanked her fans for showing love and support to her on a daily basis. The model wrote that people who feel the emotions of love are blessed.

“Don’t let this material world change your pure hearts. Love isn’t about possessing another person or putting your happiness into someone else’s hands. Love is a state of being, love is about giving. Loving hearts always give freely,” the model stated.

The hottie added that she was teary-eyed while writing the caption. In the end, she also tagged the Los Angeles-based photography studio Moezart in the post to give credits.

Within six hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 11,000 likes and 320-plus comments in which fans and followers not only praised Elena for her amazing figure and beautiful facial features but they also appreciated her for writing such meaningful words in the caption.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, goddess,” one of her ardent admirers commented on the picture.

“Thank you for sharing! Beautiful words! Beautiful babe!” another user chimed in.

“How can you even be real? I think you’re an alien robot [because] you’re so perfect. Happy Valentine’s Day, Aphrodite!” a third fan remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “true perfection,” “stunner” and “queen” to express their admiration for the blond bombshell.

Apart from her fans, many models also liked and commented on the picture. These included Gia Macool, Nara Ford, and Alicia Marie, among others.