Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her First Single Valentine’s Day With A Girls’ Day

Kylie Jenner decided to keep her friends by her side as she celebrated Valentine’s Day as a single lady.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO ended her relationship with Travis Scott back in October of 2019 and has been embracing her newfound independence. To prove to her fans that she is perfectly fine with spending the day of love without a boyfriend, People reports that the young mother decided to spend her day with her friends, having brunch and painting.

In her Instagram stories, the reality star showed off snaps from her luncheon, including several pieces of fruit, cheese, and crackers. She then had extravagant decorations for the brunch with her friends.

During the brunch, Jenner’s friends, like Yris Palmer, all enjoyed food while they painted outside. The friends were all wearing pink for the function. In other clips from the outing, Jenner’s fans could see pink plates that had a bear-shaped container of pink, red, and white candies, as well as a rose and heart-shaped lollipop.

Jenner also decided to get creative with her place cards as well. Instead of having her attendees put their names on the place cards, Jenner began the sentence with “I love you because…” and had her guests finish the sentence. The E! star’s friends answered the phrase with loving sentences that described them in different ways.

“I [love] you because… you see the beauty in everything,” Jenner’s place card said.

“I [love] you because… of the way you are always there for me,” read the note atop Palmer’s plate.

The ladies then began their actual paintings for the outing. Jenner advised her gal pals to “paint with your heart” as they decided to express themselves. Jenner’s other bestie, Stassi Karanikolaou, painted a Chanel bag for the event. Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, opted to paint with her tiny hands on the canvas.

Although Jenner appears to be single, it doesn’t mean she will be for long. Hollywood Life reports that the beauty mogul and Scott are taking the necessary steps to rebuild their relationship and could get back together in the near future.

“Kylie and Travis are avoiding putting a label on things because as soon as they do, they are going to get hit with a million opinions. And right now they just don’t want to deal with that. They are still figuring stuff out and are trying to slow it all down,” a source recently shared with the outlet.