Olivia Jade Cuddles Up To Boyfriend Jackson Guthy In Instagram Photo

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade celebrated Valentine's Day with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

Olivia Jade, the 20-year-old daughter of Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with someone special this year. She shared a photo of herself curled up next to her boyfriend Jackson Guthy on Instagram in honor of the holiday. The pair have dated on and off and appear to be happy as can be right now.

After the news of the college admissions scandal broke last year, Olivia and Guthy temporarily broke up. Once the dust had settled a bit a few months later, they got back together and have been an item ever since.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” she captioned the post.

In the sweet post, Guthy and Olivia are snuggled on the couch with a blanket. Guthy’s hand is raised as he waves and smiles at the camera.

While this pair’s relationship may have had some rocky moments over the past year, she has now found comfort in their relationship as she faces all the heat and backlash her family is going through at the moment. Guthy, a singer and songwriter from Los Angeles, California, has helped offer counsel to his younger girlfriend.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, inside sources have said that Guthy’s influence and support has kept Olivia going throughout many dark days.

“Jackson has been there for Olivia since this news broke and she loves that he never judges her and she can confide in him completely. He is there to listen whenever she needs someone to talk to and he’s been a very calming source of comfort,” the source said.

It’s likely that Olivia will still require that sense of comfort in coming months as her parents prepare to go to trial for their alleged role in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of working with Rick Singer, the admitted mastermind of the college admissions scandal, to get both Olivia and her older sister Isabella into The University of Southern California through cheating. This involved an alleged bribery to the tune of a whopping $500,000. The parents claimed they never intended the money to be a bribe but a simply a donation to the school.

It was just this week that the forged crew resume that was used for one of the couple’s daughter’s was released publicly, with the first name redacted, as Page Six reported.

The resume listed dozens of awards and achievements the individual had reportedly achieved, despite the fact that neither daughter is known to have participated in the sport.