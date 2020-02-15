Halsey Wears A White Bikini And Sits On Evan Peters’ Shoulders For Steamy Valentine’s Day Photos

Halsey and Evan were soaking in a hot tub in Switzerland.

Halsey helped her fans celebrate Valentine’s Day with a set of gorgeous photos that were perfectly captioned. In the stunning snapshots, she was pictured posing with her boyfriend, American Horror Story actor Evan Peters.

On Friday, Halsey took to Instagram to share the pair of pictures with her 18.4 million followers. The 25-year-old “Bad at Love” singer was rocking a sporty white bikini. Her bathing suit included a top with a low scoop neck that put her cleavage on full display. The garment had thick shoulder straps and seams on the cups. The sides of Halsey’s bottoms featured silver accents. They were stretched up high on her shapely hips.

Halsey had her short, dark hair pulled back. For her beauty look, she was sporting dark red lipstick and minimal eye makeup. In her first photo, the brunette beauty had an ecstatic look on her face, and her mouth was open wide. She had both arms up in the air, and she was looking down at the camera.

Halsey was sitting on Evan’s shoulders. Most of her boyfriend was submerged in the steaming, bubbling water of an outdoor hot tub. The 33-year-old actor’s dark hair was soaking wet and plastered to his forehead. He had his eyes closed and his mouth open as if he’d just emerged from the water to lift Halsey up.

In Halsey’s second photo, Evan was looking at the camera and laughing. Halsey had her head tilted to the side, and she had a look of pure bliss on her face. The infinity hot tub that she and Evan were soaking in featured a scenic view of a serene lake surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Halsey added a geotag to her post identifying the location of the couple’s incredible photos as Ennetbürgen, Switzerland.

Halsey used the caption of her Instagram post to turn it into a social media version of the punny cards that schoolkids fill up decorated shoe boxes with on Valentine’s Day. According to the smitten songstress, “life is going ‘swimmingly'” for her and Evan.

Over the span of four hours, Halsey’s Valentine’s Day post racked up over 1.2 million likes. Her Instagram followers also took to the comments section to let her know how much they loved seeing her and Evan look so much in love. Her post had a few famous fans.

“This brings me happiness,” wrote Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney.

“You sing ‘you should be sad’ but you seem very happy in this picture,” wrote another fan.

“So happy to see you happy,” a third admirer wrote.

“You deserve this more than anyone in the world,” a fourth commenter remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey and Evan began dating last October. They made their relationship red carpet official by attending a Halloween party dressed like Sonny and Cher.