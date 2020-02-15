Brazilian Model Ericka Leite Flaunts Perfect Derriere In Multi-Colored Bikini

Brazilian model Ericka Leite recently took to her Instagram page and shared a hot bikini snap to wow her 5.5 million followers.

In the pic, the stunner could be seen rocking a neon pink-and-green bikini that allowed her to show off major skin. And as she struck a side pose, she put her pert booty and long, sexy legs on full display. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also allowed the hottie to expose a glimpse of sideboob.

Following her style and to ramp up the glamour, Ericka opted for a full face of makeup but since the photo shoot took place at the beach during the daytime, she chose subtle colors.

The application featured a beige-colored foundation that perfectly matched the model’s gorgeous skin tone. She opted for a mauve shade of lipstick and finished her look with defined eyebrows. Her eye makeup could not be seen because she accessorized with a pair of orange sunglasses. The model also opted for a watch to keep it chic.

The model wore her long, raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back.

To her fans’ delight, Ericka posted two pictures from the same photoshoot. In the first picture, she stared right into the camera while striking a side pose. In the second one, she provided her fans with a frontal view of her bikini which allowed her to put her cleavage on full display.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at Miami Beach in Florida. The stunner included a long caption with her post which was written in Spanish. According to a Google translation, Ericka talked about women’s empowerment and how she discovered herself over the years.

“I will not stop loving myself until every part of me celebrates its victory in freedom. From the scars of my battles, wings will be born,” she wrote.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 23,000 likes and over 260 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her sexiness but they also appreciated her meaningful caption.

“Don’t you get tired of being so beautiful?” one of her fans questioned.

“Wow, all I can say is that you are on fire!” another follower wrote.

“You are soooo beautiful and adorable, really. Classic pic!” a third admirer chimed in.

Other fans used words and phrases like “divine,” “goddess” and “slay all day” to express their admiration for the Latina beauty.

The snap was also liked by many of Ericka’s fellow models and influencers. These included Aylen Alvarez, Avital Cohen, and Shantal Monique.