Shantal Monique Shows Off Skin In Transparent Valentine’s Day Outfit

American Playboy model Shantal Monique took to her Instagram page on Friday, February 14, and posted a very hot snap to wish her fans a happy Valentine’s Day.

In the picture, which can be viewed on Instagram, the hottie could be seen rocking a transparent, red-and-black négligée that allowed her to show off major skin. She opted for a black thong underneath the ensemble whileopting to ditch her bra, a move that provided her fans with a glimpse of her nipples. That’s not all, but the model also showed off her toned legs through the racy outfit.

Following her style and to ramp up the glamour, the blond bombshell opted for a full face of makeup. She, however, used subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She applied a nude shade of lipstick, a tinge of coral blusher, gray eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. To finish off her look, she decided to wear her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back.

For the pic, Shantal struck a side pose while standing next to a glass wall in a nondescript room. She placed her hands on the wall and seductively gazed into the camera.

In the caption, she wished her fans a happy Valentine’s Day and sent them positive vibes for the day. She then asked her fans whether they are celebrating or not. The model also reminded her followers that one does not necessarily need to have a Valentine to celebrate the occasion, as friends, family and anyone who cares about them can be shown love, including oneself.

Within eight hours of having been posted, the pic accrued more than 12,000 likes and above 460 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to you. You look absolutely fantastic. Do you celebrate?” one of her fans questioned. In response, Shantal informed him that she will be celebrating with her friend.

“You are absolutely, stunningly gorgeous and so sexy, babe,” another user chimed in.

“Oh wow! You look so hot, love!! And happy Valentine’s Day to you too!” a third follower wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “divine,” and “pure perfection” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her fans, many fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These included Elena Romanova, Lynnie Marie, and Deh Alves.