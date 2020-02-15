Erica Mena Leaves A Lovely Instagram Message To New Husband Safaree Samuels For Valentine’s Day

Erica Mena expressed her love and appreciation for her husband Safaree Samuels as they spend their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

Although the Love and Hip-Hop: New York stars have been together since 2016, they officially tied the knot in a secret ceremony in October 2019. The couple later shared their wedding with the world during an episode of the VH1 show’s latest season.

Mena decided to share an edited photo from the couple’s wedding in her tribute to Samuels. The model looked stunning in her extravagant white wedding gown, which was strapless and had a poofy skirt with a long train. She also showed off her gorgeous sheer vei;, which stopped a few feet away from her. The edit shows glitter all around the room where the wedding took place, which Mena credited Instagram page Art Pvb for.

While Mena looked dazzling in her wedding dress, Samuels was right by her side. The music producer was holding her hand as he is seen staring at his bride. His white tuxedo jacket is also decorated in pink flowers, which are seen at the front of the suit.

Mena gave her husband a heartfelt caption under the photo. She shared how much fun she has had since being with Samuels, and credits him for making things “more exciting” for them and their relationship. Mena also reflected on her wedding to Samuels and said that she doesn’t have any regrets about becoming his wife.

“The days come and gone but my love for you is stronger each day we spend together,” Mena said in her lengthy Instagram post. “Our wedding day was beautiful and perfect, not only because I was in my dream wedding dress or because we were surrounded by everyone who loves us but because I was standing next to you. Marrying you was the easiest decision I ever had to make and it was my favorite one too.”

Samuels also recognized his wife on Valentine’s Day. In a more vulnerable post, the two are seen cuddling together in a hospital bed. Mena is wearing a hospital gown and isn’t wearing any makeup while Samuels is wearing a white hoodie in the video. He shared with his millions of Instagram followers that for him and Mena, every day is an opportunity to share their affection for each other.

Samuels and Mena’s posts come weeks after they announced the birth of their baby girl. Their daughter is the couple’s first together and, while they have shared certain moments with her, they haven’t revealed the baby’s name as of yet.