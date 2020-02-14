Australian Bombshell Brittny Baylis Stuns In Red Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Aussie tattoo model Brittny Baylis took to her Instagram page on Friday morning and stopped her admirers in their tracks by posting a very hot lingerie picture to wish her fans a happy Valentine’s Day.

In the snap, the 24-year-old model could be seen rocking a red lace lingerie set that not only showcased her enviable cleavage and taut stomach but it also enabled her to flaunt her tattoos.

Staying true to her style, Brittany opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a sand-colored foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher and opted for a nude pink lipstick. The hottie finished off her makeup with heavily-lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows.

She straightened her raven-colored tresses and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders.

To avoid taking the attention away from her risqué ensemble, Brittny decided to ditch jewelry and accessories. She, however, retained her septum hoop.

To pose for the snap, she stood in a hallway, tugged at her panties, sported a pout and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look. In the caption, she wished her fans a happy Valentine’s Day.

Within a day of having been posted, the sexy snap amassed more than 22,600 likes and above 270 comments in which her fans and followers praised her for her sexy figure and showered her with numerous compliments. While most of her fans used subtly-flirtatious remarks, others expressed their feelings for the model in explicit terms.

“Good Lawd, you’re absolutely gorgeous, Brittny. I am speechless,” one of her fans wrote on the snap.

“Wow! I am lost for words. Very nice and sexy,” another user chimed in.

“Amazing. You’re my dream woman. Looking so pretty [heart-eyed emoji]” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who seems to be quite obsessed with the hottie, asked her to be his girlfriend.

“Damn girl!! Will you be mine, please?

Other fans used words and phrases like” pure perfection, “goddess,” and “stunning tattoos” to express their love and admiration for the hot model. The remaining fans adopted a millennial approach and used countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji instead of long sentences to let the model know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Brittny’s fellow models, celebrities and influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These included American singer Niykee Heaton, Canadian bombshell Laurence Bedard, and Katya Kubacki.