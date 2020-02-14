Gabrielle Union Shares Touching Valentine’s Day Post With Dwyane Wade: ‘I Gotchu’

Gabrielle Union is showing her hubby, Dwyane Wade, some love on Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The L.A.’s Finest star posted a photo of herself and the former NBA champion on Friday, February 14. In the snap, they were wearing the outfits they wore when they attended the Oscars on Sunday, February 9. Union rocked a dazzling yellow dress that has multiple sequins at the top of it. The bottom of the outfit showed off several yellow feathers that stop at her legs. Union also wore her hair in black box braids, which she pulled up in a ponytail. The 47-year-old’s skin looked absolutely flawless as the light shined on her.

As for Wade, the athlete also decided to rock a dapper look while alongside his wife. He was wearing an all-black dress suit, which he paired with a black ring and a watch. The former Miami Heat star was resting alongside a staircase while posing with his wife.

In the Instagram photo, the pair was snapped holding hands with their eyes closed. The two both appeared to be serene in the snap, with Union giving a gentle smile for the camera. The actress’s caption showed the love and appreciation she has for her hubby as they spent another Valentine’s Day together.

“Close your eyes, hold my hand, I gotchu. Happy Valentine’s Day,” Union wrote to her husband after tagging him in the photo.

Union wasn’t the only member of the power couple to celebrate their love on Friday. For his Valentine’s Day tribute, Wade posted a more playful side of their marriage. The two were on stage and with microphones in their hands. Union, who was wearing a tan mini dress and brown heels, was bending over in front of her husband with a large smile on her face. Wade, who wore a Gucci jacket and black pants, was admiring his wife’s backside.

Fans of the couple decided to praise their love on both of their posts. Both Union and Wade received thousands of comments from their millions of Instagram followers.

“Happy Valentines Day goes out to our favorite couple!” one follower exclaimed.

“Coolest mom and dad eva,” a second fan chimed in.

“I just love you guys spirit Happy Valentine’s Day Enjoy Your Day,” a third admirer gushed.

“Stunning couple,” a fourth fan noticed, followed by a heart emoji.

The Wades haven’t shared what they are doing to celebrate the day of love, but they both will most likely be celebrating a hectic week. Their family has recently been in the headlines, as the NBA legend’s daughter Zaya Wade publicly came out as transgender.