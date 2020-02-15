Lady Gaga Rocks Huge Ring On Her Middle Finger In Valentine’s Day Instagram Post

Lady Gaga threw up a middle finger in the most recent photo on her Instagram page and it was covered by a huge ring. The oversized piece of jewelry appeared to be made of both silver and gold and encased her finger from the knuckle to the tip. Gaga used the ring to accessorize a green and black dress that she wore with shiny knee-high black boots. She rocked pink hair in the photo as well and wore half of it swept over one shoulder.

But the Instagram caption is where Gaga expressed the reason why she decided to post this image on Valentine’s Day. In it, she discussed the age-old tradition that only allowed women to propose marriage to men on February 29th during a leap year. After pointing out that in 2020, anyone can propose to their significant other regardless of gender, she declared that she is wearing the tring in the photo as a declaration of self-love.

The photo has accumulated more than 360,000 likes on Instagram so far and more than 5,000 users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans raved about the photo.

“This cured my depression,” one fan wrote.

“You are always a source of inspiration for everyone,” another added.

Others seemed eager for Gaga’s hand in marriage.

“You can just ask me to marry you and see how it goes,” a third commenter wrote.

But a lot of the commenters demanded new music from the iconic pop superstar, with many calling for a video for an unreleased track called “Stupid Love.”

“What we want to celebrate is ‘Stupid Love’s’ music video,” one commenter wrote.

Even though she used her Valentine’s Day Instagram post to proclaim the virtues of self-love, Gaga recently made her relationship with tech CEO Michael Polansky public. As The Inquisitr reported, the “Love Game” singer posted a photo of herself in his lap earlier this month. Gaga and Michael appeared to be on a yacht when the photo was taken. With her pink hair partially tied in a messy top knot, she wore a blue bikini under a netted cover-up. Micheal’s outfit was obscured by her body, but the was pictured with his arms around her.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” Gaga wrote in the caption. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

The photo has been liked more than 2 million times and over 26,000 Instagram users have commented on it.