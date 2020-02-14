British Model Rhian Sugden Sizzles In Red Lingerie For Valentine’s Day Photoshoot

British lingerie model Rhian Sugden took to her Instagram account on Friday, February 14, and wowed her fans with a sexy, Valentine’s Day pic.

In the snap, the blond bombshell looked nothing short of stunning as she rocked a red bodysuit, one that featured lace bra cups. The push-up aspect of the risqué ensemble enabled Rhian to show off her never-ending cleavage, while the body-hugging garment perfectly accentuated her small waist.

The hottie opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application included an ivory foundation, a tinge of coral blusher, a nude lipstick, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her look with well-defined eyebrows. She wore her highlighted tresses in a messy bun and covered her forehead with bangs to pull off a very youthful look.

In terms of accessories, she opted for a dainty silver pendant and silver bracelet to keep it simple, yet elegant.

In the caption, the 32-year-old model wished her fans a happy Valentine’s Day. She added that her sexy lingerie was from the online retailer, Pour Moi.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Manchester, United Kingdom, which is the model’s hometown.

To pose for the picture, Rhian — who is married to British actor Oliver Mellor — stood straight, tilted her head, gazed into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

Within a few hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 9,300 likes and above 150 comments in which Rhian’s most ardent admirers praised her for her incredible figure as well as her sexy lingerie.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, Rhian. You’re absolutely stunning. Love your sexy lingerie,” one of her fans comments on the snap.

“Wow!! That pic has made my day! Thanks,” another user chimed in.

“Damn. [Upon seeing this pic] I just spilled my brew all over the keyboard,” a third follower exaggerated.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who seems to be quite obsessed with Rhian, totally ignored that she’s married and asked her to be his Valentine.

“Will you be my Valentine, lady in red?”

Other fans used words and phrases like” phenomenally perfect,” “sexy AF,” and “outstanding” to express their admiration for the hottie. The remaining fans used countless hearts, kiss, rose and fire emoji instead of long sentences to praise the model in a typical millennial fashion.

Apart from Rhian‘s regular fans and followers, many Instagram influencers and fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Alice Goodwin.