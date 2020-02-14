‘Playboy’ Smokeshow Brennah Black Shares Racy ‘Valentine’s Day Special’ Shots

Brennah Black’s most recent social media share is causing quite the stir among her fans. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram are well-aware, pretty much nothing is off limits when it comes to posing in NSFW outfits including bikinis, lingerie, and nearly nude shots as well. In the most recent update that was added to her feed, the blond beauty stunned in two brand new shots.

In the caption of the post, the model told her fans that these photos were a “Valentine’s Day Special” and she appeared in front of a red wall in what looked to be a photo studio. Black kneeled on the ground, putting her hands over her head while posing in profile and staring straight into the camera. She left little to the imagination while clad in a lacy red one-piece that showed off her toned legs as well as ample amounts of cleavage.

Black got all dolled up for the occasion, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The second photo in the series was almost the same as the first but appeared to be just a little bit lighter. In the caption of the update, she asked her followers who would like to be her Valentine while tagging her glam squad.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already attracting a ton of attention for the social media star with over 2,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some social media users took to the photo to let her know that her body looks amazing while many others gushed over her beauty. A few more dropped a line to let the model know that they were free for Valentine’s Day.

“Yes, it will be a pleasure beautiful lady, you’re really amazing in red,” one fan commented, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“You gonna make a grown man cry,” a second follower commented in addition to a series of flame emoji.

“I am blessed that ig exists and I get to see you every day,” another follower raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Black stunned in another smoking hot look, that time a sheer black bodysuit. In that particular image, she struck a pose in a bathroom, offering her backside to the camera while clad in the thong one-piece. Like her most recent share, that one garnered a ton of attention from fans.