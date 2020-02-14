Kara Del Toro Bites Into An Orange In Tiny Black Bikini On Instagram

Kara Del Toro turned up the heat in a new post on her Instagram account on Friday afternoon. In a series of photos on her account, the bombshell babe rocked a tiny black bikini that left little to the imagination as she munched on an orange slice and enjoyed an outdoor picnic.

Two of the photos showed Kara standing in front of what looked to be a lounge area at a resort, while one showed her sitting on a striped outdoor bed. It’s unclear exactly where the photos were taken, but the Maxim hottie appeared to be vacationing. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shined down on Kara. She looked better than ever in her two-piece, which did nothing but favors for her curvy figure.

Kara’s look included a ruffled, bandeau-style bikini top with cap sleeves. The low-cut top just barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. Kara’s toned, tan tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, U-shaped thong.

The front of Kara’s thong sat low on her waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high on her hips and emphasized her hourglass figure. In addition, her long, lean legs were fully exposed, as well as her pert derriere.

Kara finished off the look with an oversized, white and black striped, button-down top, which was left open to show off her bikini. She accessorized with a few dainty, silver necklaces and small, dainty hoop earrings. Her long, brown hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Kara cocked one hip to the side and tugged at her bikini bottoms. She allowed the button-down to fall to one elbow as she bit into an orange slice with the other hand. In the second photo, she turned her body slightly and arched her back to accentuate her figure even further.

Finally, in the third photo, Kara posed on her knees on the outdoor bed in front of a few plates of food. She leaned forward, further showing off her cleavage, and flashed a beautiful smile.

Kara’s post garnered more than 9,000 likes and nearly 90 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look incredible,” one fan said.

“Babe happy Valentine’s day,” another user wrote with a purple heart.

Kara always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she rocked an all-white bikini look, which her followers loved.