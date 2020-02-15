Stormy Daniels Promotes Voter Registration Drive With Apparent Dig At Donald Trump’s Sexual Performance

Stormy Daniels apparently isn’t feeling much love toward Donald Trump on Valentine’s Day.

The adult film star who shared lurid details of her brief affair with Trump took to Twitter to promote a voter registration drive — and appeared make a dig at his sexual performance. Daniels promoted her “Storm the Vote” effort and explained that it made voter registration quick and easy.

“You can register to vote in less time than it took Tiny to…well, you know,” she wrote. “Its significantly less traumatic as too.”

This is far from the first time that Daniels has mocked Trump’s sexual performance. In 2018, she published a tell-all book about the affair, which she said took place as Trump was playing in a celebrity golf tournament just months after his wife had given birth to their son. As the Guardian noted, the book contained graphic details about the encounter itself and some very unflattering descriptions of Trump’s anatomy.

Daniels had initially been quiet about the alleged affair after reportedly signing a non-disclosure clause just before the 2016 presidential election. That would prove to be controversial as Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, would be charged with a campaign finance crime for failing to report the payment to the adult film star in exchange for her silence. Daniels has since become more vocal about the alleged affair and what she claimed were some frightening episodes afterward when she was threatened by someone she believed was connected to Trump, telling to to stay silent about the affair.

Like she did in the tweet on Friday, Daniels had frequently mocked the short duration of their tryst. Daniels said she felt reluctant when Trump started to make strong moves, but went along with it anyway — and regretted it afterward.

“It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion,” she wrote in the book.

While the insult to Trump’s performance may have caught the most attention, Daniels’ recent tweet also helped shed some light to her efforts to drive out the vote. The adult film star has said she intends to help drive Trump out of office in 2020, and her Storm the Vote website helps people register, set reminders for when to vote and to register if they have not yet turned 18, and gives them a rundown of their voting rights. The site is connected to Vote.org, a non-partisan effort to help people register to vote.