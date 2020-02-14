Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Smolders In Silky Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Cindy Prado’s most recent social media share has her fans drooling. As those who follow the bombshell on social media know, Prado has never been shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure in a wide-range of smoking hot outfits including bikinis and plenty of lingerie as well. In the latest update that was added to her feed, Prado stunned in not just one but five brand new photos.

In the caption of the image, Prado tagged herself in Miami Beach, Florida where she struck a pose on what appeared to be a boat. The model sat down on a white seat with a beautiful home just behind her, staring into the camera with a serious look on her face. She looked spectacular, wearing her long, blond locks parted way off to the side and falling down near her chest. Prado stunned in a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and matte lipstick while accessorizing the look with some funky silver earrings.

The model showed off her gorgeous curves while clad in a silky white dress that had a black polka-dot pattern. The dress featured a low-plunging neckline as well as a thigh-high split, showing off plenty of leg and cleavage in the process. The stunner completed the look with a round and disco-like purse and in the second photo in the set the model rocked the same outfit only that time posed standing up. The next few photos in the series showed the bombshell striking a number of different poses.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s already earning her a ton of attention with over 12,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Prado know she looks smoking hot while many others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more were left speechless and opted to chime in with emoji instead of words.

“You are so beautiful sexy baby,” one fan raved.

“Beautiful cindy????happy friday,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“So very beautiful, Wow,” one more added in addition to a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell sizzled in another revealing look. In that particular image, Prado flaunted her beautiful figure in a two-piece set that included a cropped white cardigan and a matching skirt. She went braless under the top showcased her trim legs once again. Like her most recent social media share, that one earned her a ton of attention with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.