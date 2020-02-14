Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Pink Lingerie For Valentine’s Day

Anastasiya Kvitko turned up the heat for Valentine’s Day on her Instagram on Friday with a new post. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a light pink lingerie set that left very little to the imagination.

The photos showed Anastasiya standing against a white wall. She looked better than ever in a pink, three-piece lingerie look, which did nothing but favors for her killer curves. Anastasiya’s look included a pink, lacy, demi-cut bra that covered only half of her busty chest and seemed to nearly risk a wardrobe malfunction. Her ample cleavage spilled out of the top. In addition, multiple pink straps cut across her breasts, which drew even more attention to her bust.

Anastasiya’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a lacy, matching garter. The garter sat on the smallest part of her waist to emphasize her hourglass figure. Finally, on the bottom, the model rocked a pink thong that covered only what was necessary.

The front of Anastasiya’s thong sat low on her waist, which showed off even more of her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high on her hips to further accentuate her figure and put her shapely thighs on full display.

Anastasiya accessorized her outfit with a few silver bracelets on her wrists. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including pink blush, bright highlighter, thick lashes, smoky eyeshadow, and a light pink color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell over her shoulders in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Anastasiya pressed herself against the wall and left her arms at her sides, which showed off her full look from the front. She turned her head to the side and looked off-camera. The second photo showed Anastasiya from behind. Her tiny thong left her round booty fully exposed.

Anastasiya’s post garnered more than 30,000 likes and just over 640 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are a beauty,” one fan said.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to you too,” another user added with rose emoji.

“You look absolutely stunning babe wow,” a third follower wrote.

Many other fans left hearts and holiday wishes in the comments section.

This wasn’t the only Valentine’s Day post that Anastasiya made. Earlier this week, she teased the holiday in another photo, in which she rocked a skimpy black dress.