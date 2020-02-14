American Instagram Model Holly Luyah Stuns In Red Dress As She Gets Ready For Valentine’s Day

American model Holly Luyah, who is famous on Instagram for her incredible looks and hourglass shape, took to her page on Friday morning and wowed her fans with a stunning Valentine’s Day picture.

In the snap, the curvaceous model could be seen rocking a high-neck ruched red dress that perfectly hugged the model’s incredible figure and made her look nothing short of gorgeous.

Luyah, who has been a famous celebrity makeup artist, opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a red blusher, opted for a nude eyeshadow and heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara and dark eyebrows. She finished off her makeup with a deep red lipstick. To ramp up the glam, Luyah painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a white polish.

In terms of accessories, the hottie kept it very simple, yet elegant, by choosing thin drop earrings. She wore her brunette tresses down, allowing them to cascade over her shoulders, while she completed her attire with a pair of high-heeled pumps that have her legs an even more elongated look. For the picture, the model struck a pose by looking at the camera and lightly touching her hair.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Washington D.C. In the caption, she wrote that she’s ready for Valentine’s Day and asked her fans about their plans. She also informed her admirers that her sexy outfit was from the London-based fashion retailer, Club L.

Within a day of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 65,000 likes and above 1,100 comments. Per usual, fans and followers fell in love with the pic and showered the model with numerous compliments. Such a volume of interest shows that Luyah is extremely popular on Instagram, so it should be no surprise that many of her pics go viral.

“Wooooowwww, sweetie!!!!! Very beautiful!!!!! I love you, Holly. Kisses,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous in that dress for Valentine’s Day! It’s perfect,” another user chimed in.

“How can anyone be this beautiful? I can’t even!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s hot figure.

“Oh my God. Look at all those curves. Simply mind-blowing.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “spectacular,” “you’re mesmerizing,” and “my queen” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many celebrities, influencers, and models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Aubrey Red and Amanda Lee.