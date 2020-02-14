Hot Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Shows Off Underboob In A Daring Red Bikini

Kayla Moody went into bombshell mode as she donned a barely-there bikini in her most recent Instagram photo. The hot military wife published the post to her account on Friday afternoon.

In the sexy snap, Kayla looked like a total smokeshow while she rocked the red bikini. The tiny two-piece boasted a daring top that showed off the model’s underboob. The model’s toned arms, rock hard abs, flat tummy, and curvy hips were also on display in the pic.

Kayla posed in a car with her arms bent and hugged in closely to her chest. She leaned back against the brown leather interior as she gave a seductive glare into the camera.

The blond bombshell wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in straight strands that engulfed her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She completed the look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the photo, Kayla told her fans that she nearly forgot that it was Valentine’s Day. She then wished them a good day.

Of course, the model’s 642,000-plus followers fell in love with the racy pic, clicking the like button more than 1,900 times and leaving nearly 100 comments in less than 20 minutes after it was uploaded to the platform.

“This is a great Valentine’s gift, red licorice bikini,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Wow you look amazingly beautiful in your red bikini) Happy Valentine’s Day sweetie,” another adoring fan remarked.

“Happy Valentine’s day beautiful also you look amazing in that bikini and you have a body of an angel,” a third social media user told the model.

“If anyone did forget that it was Valentine’s Day this amazing photo will surely remind them. Looking fantastic as always my dear,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla is known for showing off her enviable physique in her online photos. The model’s fans have come to expect racy snaps from the curvaceous model, and she rarely disappoints.

Earlier in the day, Kayla Moody rocked Instagram by posing topless in nothing but a pair of white panties and a beanie as she gave a sexy stare into the lens. That pic has earned over 6,600 likes and more than 210 comments to date.