‘Maxim’ Smokeshow Bri Teresi Sizzles In Black-And-Red Lace Lingerie: ‘Will You Be Mine’

Bri Teresi is leaving little to the imagination in the most recent photos that were added to her sexy feed. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Teresi has never been shy when it comes to showcasing her killer curves in a variety of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In her latest social media share, the model got sexy on Valentine’s Day in a triple-photo update.

In the caption of the racy post, she tagged herself in Los Angeles, California, where she struck a sexy pose in the middle of her kitchen. Teresi looked spectacular, appearing front and center and staring into the camera with a seductive look on her face.

The bombshell wore her long blond locks slicked back in a high and messy ponytail with a few loose strands falling around her face. She added a pair of dainty earrings to the look while also rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

To celebrate the day of love, the model sported a skimpy lingerie set that was black and red, barely covering up her NSFW parts while showcasing her taut tummy and toned and tanned stems. Next to her sat a gorgeous box of red roses that appeared to be a gift.

In the second image in the deck, Teresi rocked the same outfit, but she posed in profile, once again showing off her killer curves. The last post included a short video clip of the stunner in the same outfit. Since the post went live, it has earned her a ton of attention.

So far, the post has amassed over 9,000 likes in addition to nearly 300 comments in just a few short hours. Some followers commented on the photo to let the bombshell know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her figure. A few fans had no words and chimed in with their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart.

“Oh you’re crush of this universe,” one follower raved, adding a few clapping hands emoji.

“I will be your Valentine Bri, your so gorgeous!” a second social media user raved, adding more clapping hands emoji.

“Your body fire. Lemme get your trainer!” one more chimed in, adding a flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another hot set of photos, that time leaving virtually nothing to the imagination. The model rocked a pair of white bikini bottoms and went totally topless while flaunting her taut tummy.