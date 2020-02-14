WWE Rumors: Hall Of Famer Now ‘Fully Expected’ To Be A Part Of ‘WrestleMania 36’

The Hall of Famer would certainly add star power to what will already be a huge event.

The WWE is already building up their card for WrestleMania 36 in early April, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Not much has yet been revealed for the big pay-per-view, but there are plenty of rumors swirling around. A lot of rumors are going around as to what may or may not happen, but there is now reported confirmation that Goldberg will stick around and definitely have a part on the grandest stage of them all.

It was announced last week that Goldberg was coming back for another match and he’s already been scheduled for one at Super ShowDown. At the event in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg will challenge Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship which he won a few years ago.

Some believed that Goldberg was returning to WWE for the one match and a big payday from the Saudi Arabia event, but that may not be the case. As reported by The Inquisitr, rumors are flying around that Goldberg could stick around and face either John Cena or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

That was as of Thursday, but Friday has even more confirmation coming to the inclusion of Goldberg at the PPV. According to Pro Sports Extra, a source in WWE has stated that it is “fully expected” for Goldberg to be a part of WrestleMania 36 in Tampa.

According to a source in #WWE, Goldberg is now fully expected to be part of this year’s #WrestleMania. — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com (@TheBradShepard) February 14, 2020

At this point, this is pure speculation and should be taken as nothing more than a rumor. Plans for WrestleMania 36 still have a lot of time to be altered, changed, and even possibly entirely scrapped if they don’t end up working out as WWE hopes they will.

There is no true way of knowing if WWE has concrete plans to have Goldberg involved in a match or anything at the PPV. While one report has two possible match options for the Hall of Famer, another report just says he will be a part of the event which could mean that he will be there, but not even have an opponent.

Last year, Goldberg returned to face The Undertaker in a match at Super ShowDown during the summer. After that, Goldberg came back for one more match at SummerSlam which was a victory over Dolph Ziggler before disappearing again.

As of this time, the only thing that is confirmed to take place is a WWE Universal Championship Match against Bray Wyatt later this month. That match has been scheduled and will definitely happen, but it’s not yet known if Goldberg will stick around for WrestleMania 36 or another match at all. Rumors are flying around, but only time will tell if there is any truth to any of them.