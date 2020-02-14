Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Stuns In Sheer Red Lingerie For Valentine’s Day-Themed Post

Katelyn's post included a steamy behind-the-scenes video.

Fitness model Katelyn Runck flaunted her fit physique in a revealing lingerie set. The brunette beauty’s feminine undergarments featured rose-red details, making them the perfect look for her photo shoot’s Valentine’s Day theme.

On Friday, Katelyn took to Instagram to share a set of two photos and a behind-the-scenes video with her 2.1 million followers. The statuesque stunner was photographed rocking a Honey Birdette lingerie set that included an underwire bra with demi cups. The cups were mostly sheer, but they were embellished with intricate red floral embroidery. The sides of Katelyn’s bra were trimmed with pleated ruffles, and tiny tassels adorned the center of the bust. The bra’s red straps were decorated with small silver studs.

Katelyn’s matching underwear were a low-rise design with two straps on each side. The lower set of straps was trimmed with the same pleated ruffled tulle as the bra, while the top straps matched the bra’s studded shoulder straps.

Katelyn’s lingerie left little to the imagination. She was exposing her round cleavage, sculpted stomach, muscular thighs, and toned calves.

Katelyn wore her long, dark tresses down and pushed back behind her shoulders. Her makeup application included a nude gloss on her full lips and a generous coat of mascara on her long, lush eyelashes.

Katelyn was photographed posing on a platform bed that had thin white curtains in front of it. In her first photo, she was pictured perched on the side of the bed with the curtains open and both of her bare feet on the floor. In the second snapshot, she had her left foot up on the bed with her knee bent. She was reaching out to grasp the bed’s curtain with her left hand, and she had her forearm resting on her knee. Katelyn was gazing off to the side in both photos.

In the video that Katelyn included with her post, she was shown standing up and staring off into the distance as she played with her hair. Katelyn was also filmed posing on the bed.

The romantic song that can be heard in her video is “Something Just Like This” by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay.

Katelyn’s post racked up over 28,000 likes in the span of a few hours, and she also received plenty of love in the comments section. One of the model’s admirers even penned a short poem inspired by her post.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!! Yo hips, yo thighs, you eyes, got me hypnotized,” the fan wrote.

“I would gladly bring you chocolate, or anything else that you would like. Love photo 2. Amazing beauty and muscle tone,” another admirer remarked.

While Katelyn’s fans might think that she looks ravishing in red, she also wowed them by rocking white lingerie for another gorgeous photo shoot.