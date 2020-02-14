Meghan Markle Shares Never-Before-Seen Video Detailing The Creation Of Her Vogue Guest Editor Issue

The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating the remarkable performance of the issue.

Even before she and Prince Harry announced that they would step back from the royal family, Meghan Markle was already making changes to the way the royals operated. Five months ago, Markle was the guest editor on the #ForcesforChange issue of British Vogue. Now, the duchess has taken to Instagram to share a new video that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of that issue.

The video was released in part to celebrate the history that the issue made. According to the post, the #ForcesforChange issue was the fastest selling issue in the history of the magazine, and also the magazine’s best selling issue of the decade. The issue sold out its run in just 10 days.

“To celebrate, we wanted to share this never before seen video behind the scenes with Edward and The Duchess of Sussex on the creation of this special issue. Please note, this was filmed last August in London. Congratulations to all of those who took part in the 2019 September issue, and huge thanks to those who supported and helped make this a success!” the caption to the video says.

The #ForcesforChange issue featured 15 black-and-white images of influential women. These women were actors, politicians, and authors like Jane Fonda, Laverne Cox, Yara Shahidi, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Jameela Jamil, Adut Akech and Salma Hayek Pinault.

In the video, Markle discusses the making the issue with British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful. They explain that the idea for the issue started when the two first met in January of 2019. In the conversation, Enninful also recalls the day he traveled to Kensington Palace to meet with Markle. He says he called her duchess, but she insisted that he call her Meghan instead.

The two discuss how the issue came to fruition, and they close the video by making phone calls to each of the 15 women that they featured. The calls reflect the level of shock that some of the women had about speaking with the Duchess of Sussex.

Just recently, it was announced that Markle would be making her first return trip to the United Kingdom after announcing her decision to step back from the royal family, according to Pop Culture. In their initial announcement, Markle and Prince Harry said that they would split their time between the U.K. and North America while working to become financially independent. Since the announcement, Markle has been living with Harry and their son Archie in Canada.