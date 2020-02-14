Laura Lux Shows Off Pert Derriere In Pink Lingerie On Instagram

Australian DJ, lingerie model and social media star Laura Lux, who is famous on Instagram for her incredible curves and beautiful looks, took to her page on Friday, February 14, and wowed her 1.6 million fans with a hot lingerie snap.

In the pic, the stunner could be seen rocking a pink polka dot lingerie set which not only looked super cute but also perfectly accentuated her amazing figure. To spice things up, Laura struck a side pose which enabled her to put her peachy posterior on full display. The revealing ensemble also allowed the model to show off her tattooed arm.

She gazed into the camera and flashed a soft smile to pull off a very seductive look, while the picture was a capture against a pink background in a nondescript location.

Staying true to her style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige-colored foundation, a tinge of coral blusher, pink lipstick teamed with a slick of gloss, pink eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, false eyelashes accentuated with a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. Laura finished off her makeup by strobing her face with an illuminator.

The hottie wore her multi-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back and bosoms.

In the caption, Laura informed her fans that she will be offering them a 60 percent discount to her followers if they sign up for her Only Fans account. She added that the discount was offered to celebrate Valentine’s Day because she is feeling the love. The discount, however, was just valid for 24 hours. The model also claimed that it is her biggest sale so far.

Within 16 hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 17,000 likes and 140 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her incredible looks and curves.

“Wow, baby girl! You look so adorable, sweet, and sexy,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You take my breath away! Thank you for [the picture]” another user chimed in.

“You are absolutely beautiful and amazing, sexy girl! Happy Valentine’s Day to you too,” a third admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower suggested the model sell her merchandise too.

“You should sell fan merchandise like t-shirts and hoodies, I would buy one.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “incredible,” “nice pic,” and “hottest” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. These included fellow Aussie model Vicky Aisha and Ashton Avenue.