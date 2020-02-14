Stassie Karanikolaou Tugs At Tight Skirt, Rocks Skimpy Red Lingerie On Instagram: ‘Be Mine’

Stassie Karanikolaou celebrated Valentine’s Day on Friday with a sultry new post on her Instagram feed. In a photo on her feed, the model rocked some skimpy, red lingerie and a matching mini skirt that left very little to the imagination. In her caption, Stassie invited her followers to be hers.

The photo showed Stassie posing in a white room in front of a window with no shade. Outside, a cluster of green trees could be seen. Light poured in over Stassie and bounced off her glowing body, which looked better than ever in her red outfit. The look did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Stassie’s look included a rectangular, red bralette that just barely contained her busty chest, which was visible through the thin fabric. On top, her ample cleavage spilled out. Stassie’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, even tinier thong.

The front of the thong rested low on the model’s waist to show off the babe’s abs even further, while the sides came up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Beneath the thong, a skintight red skirt hugged her shapely thighs closely. The piece wasn’t very long at all, so Stassie’s long, lean legs were on display.

Stassie accessorized the look with a few silver bracelets on her wrists. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, pink blush, bright highlighter, dark red eyeshadow, and a glossy red color on her full lips. Stassie’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

Stassie cocked one hip to the side in a way that further accentuated her figure. She playfully pulled the skirt down more on one thigh, which exposed even more skin. The model flashed a piercing gaze at the camera with her bright eyes.

The post garnered more than 147,000 likes and just over 870 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Stassie’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“I’m yours,” one fan said.

“You didn’t even have to ask,” another user wrote.

“You’re so fine, omg,” a third fan said with fire emoji.

Many of Stassie’s fans wished the model a happy holiday.

If Stassie’s look is familiar to her dedicated fans, that’s because she shared another photo featuring the Valentine’s Day outfit earlier. In that post, she soaked in a rose petal-filled bathtub.