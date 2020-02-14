Joe Jonas Posts First Instagram Pic of Sophie Turner Since Pregnancy Rumors Started Circulating

The image, showing Sophie with her back to the camera, has sparked further speculation that the pregnancy rumors are true.

Joe Jonas has posted the very first picture of his wife, Sophie Turner, since pregnancy rumors started circulation. And, as Page Six points out, the image has managed to spark further speculation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Game of Thrones star and her Jonas Brothers husband are believed to be expecting their first child. As yet, there has been no official confirmation from the pair and all news is coming from undisclosed sources at the moment.

The picture, posted to Joe’s official Instagram account, showed Sophie, 23, walking down a tree-lined street, her long hair cascading down her back. Her arms are spread out as she swings a bag. The actress wears a pair of faded denim jeans and a tank top that bares plenty of her toned back. She completes the look with pristine white runners.

Joe captioned the image with a single black heart and gave away no further details. Not even a geotag was included with the image but it is known that the pair is currently traveling through Europe as a part of the Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins” tour.

Of course, the fact that Sophie is turned away from the camera and not showing her potential baby bump is what has gotten many fans of the pair talking. Since the pregnancy rumors started circulating, everyone has been eager to catch sight of Sophie’s midsection. However, the star has been quick to cover up in any image of her posted. So, the latest Instagram snap from Joe is further fueling speculation.

“Dad?” one of Joe’s 13 million followers asked.

Other fans straight out asked if the pair were expecting. Some even assumed they were, even without an official announcement, and congratulated the couple.

“Congratulations guys!!!!” said one fan, following their comment with a row of red heart emoji.

The new picture of Sophie has already garnered 925,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments as fans desperately wait for any official news from the pair.

Since rumors started circulating on Wednesday, Sophie has not posted to her Instagram account. Her most recent post is from a week ago. It is a black and white image of the pair. Sophie is kneeling on the ground and Joe is next to her, kissing her head.

“Happiness begins with you, bub,” Sophie captioned the image.

The comment did not seem overly significant at the time. However, since then, her followers have also been questioning the celebrity regarding her potential pregnancy.