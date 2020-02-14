Blac Chyna Bathes In Roses In Valentine’s Day Instagram Photo

Blac Chyna celebrated February 14 by surrounding herself with ruby-red roses in a serene body of water.

The 31-year-old model posed naked as she laid in the shallows of what seemed to be a pool. With rose petals carefully positioned around her bust and stomach, Chyna showed off some shoulder, a hint of leg, and a glimpse of cleavage in the sultry Instagram photo.

The sunlight hit her just right in the sizzling image, and glinted off her skin.

Chyna’s long, black hair was wet and cascaded down her back in waves.

Her eyebrows were shaped and arched perfectly, framing her face. Chyna had a faraway look in her eyes in the photo, and showed the camera the side of her face. At this angle, the reality star’s 16.7 million followers got a great look at her makeup palette, which was done in warm, rich hues to match the holiday of love.

Chyna wore a red shadow on her lids, which reached its way close to her brow bone. As per usual, she wore her lashes thick and luxurious, and they curled upwards and fanned out gorgeously. She wore a matching pink gloss on her lips. Bronzer was brushed on her cheeks, which were also painted with an icy highlight on her cheekbones, which glittered in the sunlight.

She captioned the photo with a festive quote about favoring the love in one’s life over wealth.

Needless to say, her followers loved the image, and flocked to the comment section to tell her so. While some chose to express their admiration by leaving heart-eye and heart emoji, other fans used their words to reveal their adoration.

Some chose to wish Blac Chyna a happy Valentine’s Day right back.

“Happy vtimes chy baby,” said one user.

“Will you be my valentine @blacchyna?” one fan asked, adding a smiley face for good measure.

Others fawned over her sexy look.

“Her highness,” wrote a follower, including a crown and heart emoji.

“Too beautiful,” another fan gushed.

At the time of this writing, Chyna’s Valentine’s Day image racked up close to 16,700 likes and more than 200 comments.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Chyna geared up for Valentine’s Day by posing in a skintight, red satin dress with a deep V neckline. She posted the Instagram photo on Thursday, February 13, and wore a similar makeup palette to the one she sported in this image, once again rocking a red eyeshadow on her lids.