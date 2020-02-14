Madison Gordon Looks Effortlessly Hot In A Revealing Black Dress On Instagram

Aussie fitness model Madison Gordon is no stranger to showing off plenty of skin on social media, and her recent Instagram picture has been no exception.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen dressed up in a black silk dress that featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, one that allowed her to expose an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the short dress also accentuated Madison’s small waist and taut stomach.

Staying true to her signature style, the fitness queen opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that provided her skin with a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a red blusher, applied a slick of coral lipstick, opted for a thick coat of mascara and finished off her makeup with defined eyebrows. She ditched jewelry to keep it simple and to avoid taking away the attention from her revealing dress.

The stunner, who also served as a ring girl for Australian boxing title fights, wore her silky, raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulder and bosom. To pose for the picture, the Gold Coast native sat on her bed in a cross-legged position and stared right into the camera.

In the caption, Madison wrote that one can never go wrong with a little black dress, and rightly so, because she looked nothing short of stunning in the risqué outfit. The 28-year-old model also informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the online fashion retailer, My Posh.

As of the writing of this article, the picture has racked up more than 7,400 likes and over 600 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her beautiful body but they also appreciated her for her incredible sense of style.

“It’s not just that little black dress. It’s the long black hair with your beautiful blue eyes. You’re such a gem,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“When you come to the States, please come visit Boone in North Carolina. And if you bring that little gorgeous black dress, everything is on me. Love you Madison,” another user wrote.

“You can’t go wrong in anything I’ve seen so far. However, you’re absolutely rocking the dress,” a third follower shared his observation.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s perfect physique.

“Wow, what a body!! You are a true work of art.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “wife material,” “hottest babe,” and “damn beautiful,” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from Madison’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many models and IG influencers too. These included Vicky Aisha and Abby Dowse.