Jane Fonda Stops Plastic Surgery, Says Says She Not Going To ‘Cut Myself Up Anymore’

Just days after announcing the Best Picture winner at the Oscars, the actress is swearing off plastic surgery.

Jane Fonda gave a perfect delivery when she announced that Parasite had won best picture at the Oscars on February 9. At the ceremony, Fonda also debuted a fresh gray hair color. Now, the actress is saying that she’s done with plastic surgery, according to an interview she gave with Elle Canada.

In the interview, the actress that her vanity has been a difficult thing for her to overcome.

“I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore. I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me,” she told the magazine for their March issue.

Fonda, who is now 82, says that one of the ways she tries to be more accepting is by being brutally honest with the public.

“I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me. I post pictures of me looking haggard — and once with my tooth out! This is a fake tooth. It came out in a restaurant in Portugal and I posted it,” the actress admitted.

Throughout her recent career, Fonda has tried to be more honest about her mixed feelings about the surgery. In a 2018 documentary, the actress admitted that she “hated” the fact that she felt the need to physically alter herself in order to feel okay, according to Us Weekly. She also said that she wished she was braver.

Even as Fonda has opened up about her plastic surgeries, the Grace & Frankie star has also made a name for herself as a prominent climate activist. The actress is frequently in the news for being arrested at climate change protests, and she often brings famous faces with her.

According to USA Today, Fonda protests once a week, calling her protests Fire Drill Fridays. Celebrities that have joined her in the protests include Ted Danson, Sally Field, Sam Waterston and Diane Lane. In addition to her honesty about plastic surgery, the actress has also done regular work to prove that she’s committed to battling climate change.

In interviews, Fonda often discusses the ways that she believes the fossil fuel industry has disrupted our political processes. She sees the apparent climate threat as an emergency, and believes that our window of opportunity to act is closing. She may be 82, but Fonda works everyday to fight for causes she believes in, even as she still tries to improve her own self-acceptance.