WWE Rumors: Current ‘Raw’ Champion Losing The Belt Soon

This superstar hasn't had the belt for too long, but he's about to lose it.

Some WWE superstars end up having a rocky road that can see the greatest of highs and extreme lows all in a short period of time. Andrade has done well during his time in NXT and on the main roster, but one of his best moments came late last year when he won the U.S. Championship. Since that time, he has been suspended for violating the wellness policy and rumor has it that he’ll soon lose his title as well.

It was a rather shocking move made by WWE back on December 26, 2019, when Andrade won the United States Championship. Not only did he score a major title victory over the legendary Rey Mysterio, but it also happened at a non-televised house show.

A little over a month later, WWE announced that Andrade had his first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy and was suspended for 30 days.

Before he started his suspension, he was written off of television in an injury angle, but the title was not taken off of him at that time. According to Sports Illustrated, Andrade’s days as the United States champion “are numbered” with WWE reportedly looking to take the title off of him rather soon.

After the reveal of Andrade’s suspension, he was written off of TV later that day on Monday Night Raw. He was in a feud with Humberto Carrillo who used a Hammerlock DDT to slam Andrade’s head onto the concrete floor which brought about the idea of an “injury.”

From that point, Angel Garza was randomly brought to Raw from NXT and he jumped into things with Carrillo. Garza ended up doing the same concrete spot with Mysterio which was used to write the former World Champion off of WWE television for some time as well.

As things currently stand, Andrade is still the WWE United States Champion and his suspension is said to end on February 27, 2020. That just so happens to be the same day of Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia which has him scheduled for a first-time ever gauntlet match.

At Super ShowDown, Andrade will face off against Rusev, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and R-Truth for the Tuwaiq Trophy.

It has not been said in the rumor reports that WWE is taking the United States Championship off of Andrade due to his suspension. Of course, that could be the reasoning for it, but his days with the title appear to be ending soon. The report from Sports Illustrated simply feels as if there is plenty of other talent deserving of a major role at WrestleMania 36, and holding that title would give it to them.