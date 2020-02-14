Molly Eskam Leaves Little To The Imagination In White Lingerie

YouTube star and social media influencer Molly Eskam took to Instagram to update her followers with a sultry new photo. In today’s Valentine’s Day post, the model wore a set of lacy lingerie that showcased her incredible figure.

As most of Molly’s Instagram followers know, the 21-year-old model went to Amsterdam for her recent vacation as documented in her posts and Instagram Stories. In the update, she was photographed inside a serviced apartment, where she seemingly stayed during her trip.

In the photo, Molly faced the camera with a smile on her face, slightly tilting her head to the side. Her platinum blond hair was styled in braided pigtails — which she grabbed the ends of it as she posed sultrily.

The white bra-and-pant combo she wore was sexy as well as feminine. Because she was photographed from her thighs up, Molly’s breasts took center stage. The tiny bra had a very low cut, which accentuated her voluptuous cleavage, and featured satin bands that were tied in the middle — the dainty detail drew more attention to her chest. The matching undies were bikini cut that showed plenty of the model’s smooth skin. Molly’s slender waist, flat abs, and the curve of her hips were also on display. The apartment was filled with natural lighting, which made Molly’s fair skin look radiant.

Molly was all dolled up for the shoot, wearing well-defined brows, brown eye shadow, black eyeliner, and thick mascara. She illuminated her face by adding some highlighter, as well as adding dimensions by contouring. The model added a little amount of pink blush on her cheeks for that fresh glow. She completed her look by wearing a pink color on her plump lips.

In the caption, Molly greeted her fans and shared that she is currently in the Netherlands with her best friend. For anyone who is wondering, Molly is currently not in a relationship — which she also disclosed in her post. In addition, Molly revealed that her sexy ensemble is from Fashion Nova.

Molly’s latest upload gained more than 64,000 likes and over 500 comments in just two hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Other fans were short on words, instead opting for a combination of emoji.

“You are an angel with such a good personality,” an admirer commented.

“Sitting in my room alone playing Fortnite looking at this picture. Thank you for making my day,” another fan wrote.

“You’re so hot,” a third Instagram user added.