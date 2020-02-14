‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Friday, American model Rachel Cook delighted fans by uploading a sizzling Instagram post, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The picture shows the 25-year-old posing in a white-walled bedroom with an unmade bed in the background. The Playboy model appeared to be kneeling on a different bed, as she hunched her shoulders and arched her back. Rachel tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, pouting her full lips.

The beauty sizzled in a sexy lingerie set, that consisted of a black lace bra with ribbon detailing and a pair of matching low-rise underwear. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging brassiere. The risque ensemble also put her toned midsection and sculpted hips on full display. Rachel opted to wear minimal accessories and sported delicate silver earrings.

For the photo shoot, the bombshell, who often wears wigs, decided to show off her short pixie cut and enhanced her already gorgeous features with natural looking makeup. She generously applied highlighter to her cheek bones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. She also sported subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and light pink lipstick. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted red.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her followers a “Happy Valentine’s Day” and revealed that she has launched a new digital adult magazine called Nirvana.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“D*mn girl looking good,” gushed one admirer.

“WOW!! love this pic,” wrote a different follower, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Short hair has never looked better,” said another commenter.

“This is so perfect,” added a fourth Instagram user.

Rachel has not yet responded to the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 45,000 likes.

As fans of the model are aware, Rachel is not exactly shy when it comes to flaunting her fit physique on Instagram. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that consists of her in revealing outfits. Recently, she uploaded tantalizing photos, in which she wore a figure-hugging crop top and gray sweatpants while standing in front of the Superstition Mountains. That post has been liked over 49,000 times since it was shared.