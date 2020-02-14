Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Michael’s Uncertain & Nelle’s Sounding Ominous

Monday’s General Hospital will set the stage for some major baby swap progress. Brad is terrified about losing “Wiley,” so he’s managed to get Lucas on-board with the idea of moving to Oregon. Nelle’s not happy about this, so she’s ready to strike a deal with Valentin to get her big payday and proceed with baby plans of her own. Spoilers suggest that this is all finally about to implode.

Nelle tried and tried to get Michael to offer up the kind of money she thought she deserved in exchange for the ELQ stock. He didn’t take her all that seriously, and now with a rushed timeline, it seems that she decided to move on to coordinate a deal with Valentin. Based on the sneak peek for Monday’s show, General Hospital spoilers signal that Valentin will provide the kind of offer she wanted.

General Hospital spoilers share that Nelle will cross paths with Michael, seemingly in the living room of the Quartermaine mansion. She’ll taunt Michael, telling him that she is going to be leaving him along with his family in the dirt.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Michael is going to be feeling suspicious during the February 17 show. Based on this preview, it seems likely that he will be suspicious of Nelle and what seem to be rather ominous, but unspecific, threats.

Lies on top of lies… on top of lies. Michael's at the end of his rope with Nelle. A brand-new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/3I3JOsJcgc — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 26, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Nelle has needled Michael with vague declarations. She’s taunted that she has information about Jonah he’d want to know, and she’s come close to telling him the truth that their son is alive. However, now she seems fully determined to keep him in the dark and find a way to get her son back in her arms and only hers.

Brad may think that moving to Oregon with “Wiley” and Lucas will solve all his problems, but Nelle isn’t going to be that easy to dismiss. General Hospital spoilers detail that during Monday’s show, Brad will talk with Julian and the family will seemingly move ahead with preparations to tackle this huge life change. Of course, fans know that Brad is in way over his head when it comes to trying to beat Nelle when she has a plan.

Everybody will soon find out that Wiley is really Jonah and it seems likely that Nelle, Brad, and Julian will all be scrambling as they are exposed for covering this up. Of course, if it’s finally revealed that Wiley is Jonah, then Willow will also be finding out that her biological son died and that Brad’s been lying to her for all this time. General Hospital spoilers hint that this may all break during the week of February 17 and fans cannot wait.