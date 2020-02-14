Instagram Hottie Lana Rhoades Turns Up The Heat In Cupped Lace Bodysuit & Knee-High Boots

Lana Rhoades turned up the heat on Instagram in a lace bodysuit for her latest upload. The brunette bombshell published the NSFW post to her account on Valentine’s Day.

In the racy snaps, Lana is seen sporting a cupped red lace bodysuit as she posed seductively. The model stunned in the lingerie, which boasted a high cut on the hip and a thong back.

The revealing outfit showed off Lana’s toned arms, ample cleavage, curvy hips, tiny waist, flat tummy, round booty, and long, lean legs. Her sexy thigh tattoo was also visible in the snaps. She accessorized the look with some thigh-high white heeled boots.

In the first photo, Lana placed one of her hands on the side of her face as she closed her eyes and tilted her head to the side. She held a pink, fluffy teddy bear in her other hand as she stood in front of a white wall and ladder.

In another shot, Lana grabbed a hold of the ladder with one of her hands and dragged the bear on the ground with the other. She gave a steamy look into the camera as she arched her back for the pose.

Lana wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in flirty curls that fell over her back and down her shoulders. She opted for a full face of makeup as well.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, black eyeliner, and thick lashes with black mascara. She completed the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and pink lip gloss.

Of course, many of the model’s over 7.3 million followers adored the Valentine’s Day-themed photos. The post garnered more than 290,000 likes and over 1,000 comments within the first two hours after it was shared to her account.

“Girl I love your hair like this,” one of Lana’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world,” remarked another loyal fan.

“You’re the prettiest girl I’ve ever seen. Your eyes are the most beautiful,” a third social media user told the model.

“Will you be my Valentine?” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lana Rhoades sent temperatures soaring just hours earlier when she published a snap of herself rocking a black bikini with a red rose pattern on it. That shot has grabbed over 808,000 likes and more than 3,600 comments to date.