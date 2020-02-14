Harrison Ford Confirms That ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Is Happening, Will Begin Filming In A Few Months

The fourth sequel will be released in July of 2021.

Harrison Ford is getting ready to pick the whip back up. In an interview with CBS News, the actor confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 will begin shooting in roughly two months. Although the film still has no official title, we do know that the movie is slated to be released on July 9 of 2021, per Birth.Movies.Death.

There’s a lot that’s still unknown about the fifth film in the saga. The last Indiana Jones film was released in 2008. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was not met with a warm reception from critics or audiences, and it’s unclear what elements of that movie will be incorporated into the fifth film. Shia LaBeouf played Mutt Ravenwood in the 2008 film, and it’s possible that both he and Karen Allen could return for the new film.

Given that there are still a couple of months before production starts, it’s possible there won’t be more details available about the film for some time. The Indiana Jones franchise began in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark and seemingly ending in 1989 with The Last Crusade. Almost 20 years passed between the third film in the trilogy and the fourth, and there will be another 13 year gap between the fourth and fifth films.

In his interview with CBS, Ford also spoke about what it was like to return to old roles like Indiana Jones later in his own life.

“I’m always delighted to come back to these characters. When we have the opportunity to make another, it’s because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started,” the actor said.

In recent years, Ford has also returned to the Star Wars universe to reprise his role as Han Solo in two separate Star Wars films, including 2015’s The Force Awakens. The actor also reprised the role of Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to 1982’s Blade Runner.

“You have a sense of responsibility to your customers. I think of the people that go to my movies more as customers than I do as fans. Fans feels kind of weird to me, always has. But the fact that these people support my business, and I’m responsible to them for the quality of the service that I offer,” Ford continued.

The clip released by CBS is part of a larger interview that will air in full on Sunday, February 16. The full interview will be broadcast on CBS Sunday Morning.