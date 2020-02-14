WWE News: Hulk Hogan Confirmed To Return To ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Tonight

The former multi-time World Champion is heading back to WWE yet again.

This week’s episode from WWE‘s blue brand was already built up to be quite exciting, but there has been a last-minute addition. Up until Friday afternoon, there had not been any whispers or anything about this big return, but it is definitely happening. Later this year, Hulk Hogan will be entering the WWE Hall of Fame yet again, but this week, he’s heading back for a return to Friday Night SmackDown.

It was a rather unexpected announcement which kind of came out of nowhere, but the official website of WWE confirmed it. Earlier on Friday morning, Hogan’s return was nowhere to be found on WWE’s website or social media accounts but it was added to the preview with just hours to go until the event started.

Later this year, Hogan will enter the Hall of Fame for the second time, but it will now be as a member of the New World Order (nWo). He has already been inducted on his own, but he will be joined this year by Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.

WWE’s preview of his Friday Night SmackDown appearance focuses on the nWo’s induction. It even states that Hogan is appearing to strictly “discuss his upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the nWo.”

This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony isn’t taking place until April 2, 2020, which is nearly two months away. It’s hard to believe that WWE would have Hogan coming back to television right now to discuss the induction, but it could be to merely up the ratings for Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

As of this writing, there has not been word on any other members of the nWo appearing on tonight’s show. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Hogan has been booked for WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later this month, and he could be appearing to promote that event as well.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown also includes:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Carmella

The Miz & John Morrison vs. Roman Reigns & Mystery Partner

Otis figures a way to capture the heart of Mandy Rose on Valentine’s Day

When Friday Night SmackDown moved over to FOX, it was a huge move for WWE that included a lot of money changing hands. Both sides are looking for big ratings and last week, it was Goldberg appearing (via taped message) to promote an upcoming match with Bray Wyatt. This week, Hulk Hogan is heading back to the company and appearing to talk about his upcoming induction with the nWo.