Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In A Pink Bikini: ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’

Elizabeth Hurley wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Friday, February 14, posing in a salmon-colored bikini and wishing fans a happy Valentine’s Day.

Sunlight streamed in on the undated photo, casting rays of light over the 54-year-old model, who stretched herself out against the backdrop of a white wall in the sultry image. In the undated photo, the British bombshell held her arms over her head and looked at the camera with a seductive stare.

She wore a watermelon-hued bathing suit top, which was linked together by a golden metal hook in the middle of her décolletage, which amplified her cleavage. The bikini bottoms were also hooked onto a gold metal circle on each side of her hips. As she stretched her body out in the photo, fans could see her toned physique and slightly sun-kissed skin.

Elizabeth wore her medium-brown hair down, voluminous and curly. It was parted in the middle and fanned outwards, with her blond-highlighted locks framing her face.

Her dark blue eyes stood out against her dark tresses. Her lids were dusted with a sparkly champagne color, which almost reached her brow bone. She wore a hint of pink blush on her cheek. She sported a frosty pink lip.

At the time of this writing, the photo garnered 16,800 likes and 374 comments from ardent fans, eager to show off their love for Elizabeth and her Valentine’s Day bikini look.

While many showed their opinions via flame and heart-eye emoji, others chose to express their feelings by using their words.

Some were stunned by the photo, and reacted to her holiday-themed caption.

“That’s the best Valentine in whole human kind ever,” one follower gushed.

“Happy Valentine’s Day Sexy Queen Elizabeth Hurley!!!” another exclaimed, adding a crown and heart emoji for effect.

Others were simply amazed by her beauty.

“Still a smoke show,” wrote one user.

“Always smokin hot,” complimented a fan.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, the model loves showing off her skin in revealing outfits. She particularly enjoys flaunting her figure in tiny swimwear.

Back in January, Elizabeth rocked a hot pink, gold chain bikini as she lounged by the pool. The swimsuit top was extremely low-cut and showed off her ample cleavage. She wore her chocolate brown locks down and messy, and her dark eyeliner only served to accentuate her gorgeous blue eyes.

Elizabeth also favors low-cut formalwear, once opting to go glam in a sparkly, light pink dress with a deep V neckline.